Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $44.06

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.06, but opened at $45.99. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,502 shares of company stock worth $3,827,474. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 197.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

