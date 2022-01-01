Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 523.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.03. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.48 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

