Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $122,000 Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NOV were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in NOV by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 505,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 362,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NOV stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

