Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $82,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

