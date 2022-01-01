Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $89,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 220.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $269.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.