Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.33 and a one year high of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

