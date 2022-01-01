Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

