Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 473,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $144,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 84,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 53,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

