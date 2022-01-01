Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,478 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Ross Stores worth $132,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

