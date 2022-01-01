Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of MetLife worth $171,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

