Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Stryker worth $154,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 136.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $267.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day moving average of $264.52. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

