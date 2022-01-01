Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,969 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of Discover Financial Services worth $164,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $67,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,159 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

