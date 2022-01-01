Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Southern worth $138,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

