Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €15.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.59 ($22.26).

DEQ opened at €14.64 ($16.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.22. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($24.64). The company has a market cap of $904.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

