Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $9.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,562. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.