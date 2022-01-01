Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

DGII has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of DGII opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.33 million, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Digi International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

