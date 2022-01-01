Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stake Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $143.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $147.14.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

