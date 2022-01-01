Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $133.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

