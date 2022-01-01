Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,245 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,664,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 12,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $248.11. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

