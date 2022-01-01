Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.98 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

