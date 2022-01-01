Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,041 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $366.31 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.