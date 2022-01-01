Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

