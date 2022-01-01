Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII opened at $112.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.