DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNBBY shares. SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

