DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

