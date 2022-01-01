DogeCash Price Hits $0.0259 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. DogeCash has a total market cap of $435,717.27 and approximately $1,473.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035649 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,849,297 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

