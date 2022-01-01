Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $465.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 465 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 463.74 ($6.23), with a volume of 188184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.60 ($6.22).
Separately, Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 399.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
