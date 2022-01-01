Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $465.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 465 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 463.74 ($6.23), with a volume of 188184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.60 ($6.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 399.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Stella David bought 30,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £111,011.10 ($149,228.53). Also, insider Dominic Paul acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($71,703.19).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.