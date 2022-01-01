DomRaider (DRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $42.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DomRaider has traded 175% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

