Dora Factory (DORA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.56 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $11.64 or 0.00024573 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,467 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

