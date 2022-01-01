Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.51 or 0.07859347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.67 or 0.99997425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007927 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

