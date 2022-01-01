Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $368.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.45. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

