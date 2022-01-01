Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $936,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.