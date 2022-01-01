Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $964,000 Investment in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 1.50% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

