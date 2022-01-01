Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,334 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 29.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 38.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

SYY stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

