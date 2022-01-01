Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

