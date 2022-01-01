Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 416 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 62.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $233.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

