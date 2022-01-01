Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $27.20 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

