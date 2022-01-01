E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €11.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.88 ($13.50).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOAN shares. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

FRA:EOAN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €12.19 ($13.85). 3,059,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.83.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

