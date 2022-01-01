Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 4,290,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,129,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

