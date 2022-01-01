Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.04. Edap Tms shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 171,732 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

