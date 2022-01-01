Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $26.55 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.