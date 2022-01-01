Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,678,205 shares.The stock last traded at $9.04 and had previously closed at $8.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

