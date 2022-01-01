Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.11 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,004,412 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of £36.35 million and a P/E ratio of -31.50.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

