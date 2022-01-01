ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.64. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 1,553 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.