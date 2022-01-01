Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

