Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Up 0.3%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.01. Approximately 476,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,013,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

