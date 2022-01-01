Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ELEZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $11.52 on Friday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

