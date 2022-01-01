Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
ELEZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $11.52 on Friday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.
Endesa Company Profile
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.