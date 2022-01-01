Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives $11.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENRFF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $$6.05 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

