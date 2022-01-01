EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,810,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,714,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 88.1% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 916,749 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

