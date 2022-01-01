Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $182.94 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,192,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

